Оранжеви макове покриха планините в Калифорния (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Today, walking amongst the fields of wild poppies, I began to feel the parts of me that I have been missing. . . I always forget how much nature can do for my well being. Go sit on a rock in the middle of a wild poppy field, and you too will feel better than you did before. . . #wildpoppies #superbloom #californiapoppies #getamongstit #optoutside #rei1440project #nature #explore #wildflowers #besomebody